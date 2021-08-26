RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $12.58 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

