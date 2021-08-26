RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 253,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.25. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

