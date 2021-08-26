Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 2,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

