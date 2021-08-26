Robin Archibald Purchases 2,672 Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald bought 2,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Shares of LON EPIC traded up GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.04 ($0.98). 198,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.73. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The company has a market capitalization of £158.59 million and a PE ratio of -9.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

