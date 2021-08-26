Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.02. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,923 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,748 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

