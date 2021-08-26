Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $173.44 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $16.87 or 0.00036209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

