Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

