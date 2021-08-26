Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 878.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RKSCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 21,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Rockshield Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get Rockshield Capital alerts:

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.