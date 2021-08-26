Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 878.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RKSCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 21,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Rockshield Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
About Rockshield Capital
Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.