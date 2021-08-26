Rollins Financial Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.50. 123,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

