Rollins Financial Buys 21,315 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,977 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87.

