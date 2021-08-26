Rollins Financial Buys 3,438 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,622,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,329. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03.

