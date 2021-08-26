Rollins Financial Buys 6,512 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,336 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

