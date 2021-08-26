Rollins Financial Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rollins Financial raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 482.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 1.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rollins Financial owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.20. 118,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,104. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $131.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.