Rollins Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,730. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07.

