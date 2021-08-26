Rollins Financial Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,282. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

