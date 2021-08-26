Rollins Financial Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.41. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,597. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.