Rollins Financial Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,759,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,090,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 49,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,015. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $67.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.