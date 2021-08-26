Rollins Financial Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rollins Financial raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 3.4% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,268,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.89. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $107.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

