Rollins Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rollins Financial reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,101 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40.

