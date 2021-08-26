Rollins Financial Sells 1,033 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rollins Financial lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 342,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

