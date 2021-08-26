Rope 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $809.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $448,463.01 and approximately $809.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $16.02 or 0.00034003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

