Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 81.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 314.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

