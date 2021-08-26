Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.24. 207,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.