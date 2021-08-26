Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 611,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

