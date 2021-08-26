Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. 1,181,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,469. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

