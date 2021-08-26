Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.