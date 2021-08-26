Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 674,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,819,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

