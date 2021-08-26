Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,828.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,605.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,843.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

