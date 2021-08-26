Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,828.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,843.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,605.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.