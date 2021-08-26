Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $125.31. The stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

