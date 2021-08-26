Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

