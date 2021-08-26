Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 373,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

