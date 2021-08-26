Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,612 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 1,634,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,160,871. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

