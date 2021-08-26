Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.42. 772,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

