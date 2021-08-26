Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.81. 1,486,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,323. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.40. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.77 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

