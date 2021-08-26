Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

