Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

