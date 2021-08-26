Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 161,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

