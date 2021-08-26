Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Shares Down 0.3%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 23,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 20,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.