Rosenblatt Securities Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

