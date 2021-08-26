Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,849. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.