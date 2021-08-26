Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

