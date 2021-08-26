Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

ROST opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

