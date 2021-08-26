Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

