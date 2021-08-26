Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.05.

Elastic stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

