Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

RY opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

