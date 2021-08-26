Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$143.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

RY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

