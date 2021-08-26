Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of RY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.85. 26,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

