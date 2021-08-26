Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $109.29 and last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 10593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.