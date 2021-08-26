Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23.
In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
