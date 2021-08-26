Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

